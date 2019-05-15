Trump Says He'll Push For $200 Million For Everglades Work

By The Associated Press 23 hours ago
  • Wikimedia Commons
Originally published on May 14, 2019 9:34 am

President Donald Trump says his administration will seek $200 million for federal work on watershed restoration in the Everglades this year. 

That's more than triple the $63 million Trump requested in a budget proposal in March, and the new figure would be more in line with what Florida's governor and lawmakers have said is necessary annually.

Trump tweeted Monday that his administration "will be fighting for $200 million" and that "Congress needs to help us complete the world's largest intergovernmental watershed restoration project ASAP!"

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers serves as the lead federal agency for restoring the Everglades from damage due to development and hurricanes over the past decades. It does planning, design and construction in partnership with the South Florida Water Management District.

Copyright 2019 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7. To see more, visit WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7.

Tags: 
President Trump
Everglades
restoration

Related Content

Rare Whale Found Dead In Everglades National Park Waters

By Feb 4, 2019
Everglades National Park / Facebook

A rare whale was found dead in the waters of Florida's Everglades National Park. 

Next Steps Eyed In Fight Against Water Woes

By Jan 24, 2019
JESSICA MESZAROS / WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA

Local governments have spent $17.3 million the state provided to combat outbreaks of red tide and toxic blue-green algae, which have caused massive fish kills and fouled waters in coastal areas for more than a year.

Shutdown Impact on South Florida: Everglades Threatened & Hurricane Research Halted

By Jan 8, 2019

Heading into the third week of the partial government shutdown, President Donald Trump told reporters outside the White House that he can relate to the pain of federal workers who aren’t receiving paychecks.

“Many of those people that won’t be receiving a paycheck, many of those people agree 100 percent with what I’m doing,” he said.