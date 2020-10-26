-
Over the past two decades, scientists have suggested that deforestation increases the chances that viruses and other pathogens will jump from wild...
-
Sierra Club Florida Chapter Director Frank Jackalone warned Friday that time is running short as the state faces the consequences of climate change.
-
President Donald Trump says his administration will seek $200 million for federal work on watershed restoration in the Everglades this year.
-
A rare whale was found dead in the waters of Florida's Everglades National Park. In social media posts, park officials said the Bryde's (pronounced…
-
Local governments have spent $17.3 million the state provided to combat outbreaks of red tide and toxic blue-green algae, which have caused massive fish…
-
Heading into the third week of the partial government shutdown, President Donald Trump told reporters outside the White House that he can relate to the...
-
Preparations are underway for a long-anticipated reservoir project meant to help restore the Everglades and prevent toxic blue-green algae outbreaks...
-
A decade-old billion-dollar deal in which the state would have bought out the nation’s largest sugar cane producer and restored the Everglades’ historic...
-
A new front in the ongoing battle between Everglades restoration and Florida’s sugar industry has opened up. This time, it’s over a planned water...
-
Officials say a Florida trapper has captured a record-setting python as part of a program to remove the invasive species from the Everglades.A South…