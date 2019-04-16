Senate Poised To Take Up School Safety, Toll Roads

By 3 minutes ago
  • Row of lockers
    Pixabay

In two of the highest-profile issues of the 2019 legislative session, the Senate on Wednesday is slated to take up proposals designed to bolster school safety and build or expand three toll roads. 

During a floor session, senators are expected to consider a wide-ranging bill (SB 7030), sponsored by Education Chairman Manny Diaz Jr., R-Hialeah, that is a follow-up to school-safety legislation passed last year after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

The bill has drawn controversy because it would expand a school “guardian” program to allow trained classroom teachers to be armed.

Also during the floor session, the Senate will consider a bill (SB 7068), sponsored by Infrastructure and Security Chairman Tom Lee, R-Thonotosassa, that would lead to three major toll-road projects.

The bill, a priority of Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, seeks to extend the Suncoast Parkway from the Tampa Bay area to the Georgia border; extend the Florida Turnpike west to connect with the Suncoast Parkway; and build a new toll road that would go from Polk County to Collier County.

Galvano contends, in part, that the projects could help boost the economies of rural areas of the state, but environmentalists have raised concerns about urban sprawl.

Tags: 
school safety
guardian program
toll road

Related Content

A Childhood Interrupted: In Year Since Shooting, Stoneman Douglas Family Wrestles With How To Stay

By Feb 12, 2019

When Annabel Claprood walks into a room, the first thing she does is look for a place to hide.

The 17-year-old has practiced moving quickly from the driver’s seat of her car to the back, so she can’t be easily seen through the windows.

Her mother, Elyse Claprood, uses her cell phone to closely track her daughter’s location, feeling relief only when she confirms, yes, Annabel is at home. She’s at school. At the horse barn where she volunteers.

School Leaders Face Hurricane, Security Issues

By Jan 17, 2019
Row of lockers
Pixabay

With the annual legislative session nearing, lawmakers and education leaders likely will have to grapple with the fallout of Hurricane Michael on Northwest Florida school districts and continued questions about how to bolster school safety throughout the state.

DeSantis’ Public Safety Committee: Juvenile Justice System 'Too Lenient'

By Dec 21, 2018


  Jacksonville resident Kent Stermon is leading Florida Governor-Elect Ron DeSantis’ advisory committee on public safety.  