-
A bill aimed at making Florida schools safer just passed a full chamber vote in the House. The proposal includes penalties for school officials and adds...
-
In Broward County, a guard assigned to an elementary school leaves a loaded gun in his locked office. Near Orlando, a safe-school officer sends a nude...
-
If another active shooting happens, lawmakers want schools to be equipped with a panic alert system. It would be activated through a mobile app. The...
-
For the third time since the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Florida lawmakers are on the brink of passing…
-
Nearly two years after the mass shooting at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Florida senators on Monday started moving forward with…
-
Nearly two years after a six-minute shooting spree at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School left 17 people dead and 17 others injured, the issue of school…
-
A series of polls from the St. Leo University Polling Institute shows that Floridians are deeply divided on some of the major issues that the state will...
-
On Friday’s Roundup we discussed school safety in Florida. Reporting by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel this week found that a disturbing number of...
-
A statewide grand jury has issued a report painting a dire picture of how Florida school districts are implementing security measures passed in response…
-
In the more than 20 months since the deadly shooting in Parkland, the state has passed a number of laws to address school safety, including the...