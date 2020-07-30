R.J. Reynolds Attempt To Shed Liability Thwarted By Appeals Court

By Blaise Gainey 43 minutes ago
  • Several Cigarettes in pack on the breadboard
    Several Cigarettes in pack on the breadboard
    Alexander Kharchenko/doomu / Adobe Stock
Originally published on July 30, 2020 4:39 am

The Fourth District Court of Appeal has held R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company responsible for close to $100 million dollars owed to the State of Florida. The case stems from a 1997 settlement where cigarette makers agreed to pay the state because of smoking-related health costs. Reynolds thought it had escaped liability when it sold the cigarette brands to ITG Brands.

In Wednesday’s ruling judges agreed with an argument Elizabeth McCallum, the attorney representing ITG Brands, made during the trial.

“If you buy an asset you do not take obligations unless you expressly or impliedly agree to take those obligations," said McCallum

R.J. Reynolds sold four brands of cigarettes to ITG - Salem, Winston, Kool, and Maverick.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags: 
R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.
Big Tobacco
lawsuit
smoking
smokers

Related Content

Florida Appellate Court Upholds $7.2 Million Tobacco Verdict

By Jul 17, 2020
Lit Cigarette
Pixabay

A South Florida appellate court has upheld a $7.25 million verdict against R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. in a case filed by a man who smoked two packs of cigarettes a day by age 17 and later suffered from coronary artery disease.

Successor Denies Liability As R.J. Reynolds Tries To Sever Payments Over Tobacco Lawsuit

By Blaise Gainey Jun 10, 2020

One of the cigarette makers who agreed to pay millions of dollars a year to Florida in a landmark tobacco lawsuit now wants to stop making payments. R.J. Reynolds claims since they’ve sold the four cigarette brands listed in the 1995 lawsuit, they should no longer be required to make the payments. The company that bought the brands says they never agreed to accept that liability.

Nineties Tobacco Lawsuit Back In Court

By Blaise Gainey Jun 9, 2020

An appeals court is set to hear arguments over a 2017 ruling that held R.J Reynolds Tobacco Company responsible for more than $100 million in payments to the state, the trial starts Tuesday.

In 1995, the state asked cigarette companies operating in Florida to pay out a settlement because of the direct impact smoking had on the state’s health care costs. The state won. Now R.J. Reynolds, one of the companies who have since gotten rid of the cigarette brands believe they are no longer required to foot the bill. They are asking ITG Brands, the company that bought them to pay.