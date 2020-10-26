-
R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. has gone to the Florida Supreme Court in a case about whether it is responsible for paying more than $100 million in a dispute…
-
The Fourth District Court of Appeal has held R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company responsible for close to $100 million dollars owed to the State of Florida. The case stems from a 1997 settlement where cigarette makers agreed to pay the state because of smoking-related health costs. Reynolds thought it had escaped liability when it sold the cigarette brands to ITG Brands.
-
A South Florida appellate court has upheld a $7.25 million verdict against R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. in a case filed by a man who smoked two packs of…
-
One of the cigarette makers who agreed to pay millions of dollars a year to Florida in a landmark tobacco lawsuit now wants to stop making payments. R.J. Reynolds claims since they’ve sold the four cigarette brands listed in the 1995 lawsuit, they should no longer be required to make the payments. The company that bought the brands says they never agreed to accept that liability.
-
An appeals court is set to hear arguments over a 2017 ruling that held R.J Reynolds Tobacco Company responsible for more than $100 million in payments to the state, the trial starts Tuesday.
-
The Florida Supreme Court is being asked to take up a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. that involves the death of a man who…
-
A divided appeals court Wednesday upheld a $3 million judgment in a St. Lucie County lawsuit stemming from the lung-cancer death of a man who started…
-
Faced with the possibility of paying $14.7 million, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. has gone to the Florida Supreme Court in a case stemming from the death of a…
-
The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday overturned a ruling that would have blocked an adult from collecting millions of dollars in damages in a lawsuit…
-
The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday overturned a ruling that would have blocked an adult from collecting millions of dollars in damages in a lawsuit…