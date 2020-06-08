© 2020 Health News Florida
Nineties Tobacco Lawsuit Back In Court

WFSU | By Blaise Gainey
Published June 8, 2020 at 11:11 PM EDT
An appeals court is set to hear arguments over a 2017 ruling that held R.J Reynolds Tobacco Company responsible for more than $100 million in payments to the state, the trial starts Tuesday.

In 1995, the state asked cigarette companies operating in Florida to pay out a settlement because of the direct impact smoking had on the state’s health care costs. The state won. Now R.J. Reynolds, one of the companies who have since gotten rid of the cigarette brands believe they are no longer required to foot the bill. They are asking ITG Brands, the company that bought them to pay.

ITG, believes corporate law is on their side. In their brief, their attorney wrote that simply acquiring the assets did not make the company liable for contractual obligations from the previous owner

