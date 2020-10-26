-
The Fourth District Court of Appeal has held R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company responsible for close to $100 million dollars owed to the State of Florida. The case stems from a 1997 settlement where cigarette makers agreed to pay the state because of smoking-related health costs. Reynolds thought it had escaped liability when it sold the cigarette brands to ITG Brands.
U-Haul is the latest company to say it won't hire nicotine users, in the 21 states where that's legal. It's one way to avoid the costs of smoking-related illness, but critics call it discrimination.
Despite a sharp decrease of smokers in the U.S., tobacco companies are more profitable than ever. NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Jennifer Maloney of The Wall Street Journal about how cigarette companies have survived and thrived under tighter regulations.
Florida health officials are celebrating the first baby born to a mother who enrolled in a state program that helps pregnant women stop smoking.Both Root…
Tobacco Free Florida is partnering with a state workforce board to help unemployed Floridians who smoke have a better chance at employment.
Most people get diagnosed with lung cancer when it's too late to effectively treat it. A federal panel is trying to improve the odds by saying that longtime smokers and former smokers should get annual CT scans to check for lung cancer.
The federal health law allows new individual and small group insurance plans to charge smokers up to 50 percent higher premiums in 2014. Will the higher rates persuade smokers to give up the habit?
Electronic cigarettes, which substitute water vapor for smoke, are growing in popularity, with new stores popping up all around. The Tampa Tribune reports…
Fewer Americans are buying cigarettes these days, but smokeless products like e-cigarettes are on the rise. They're not regulated like other tobacco products, but the FDA warns that day may yet come.