The Florida Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to take up a potentially far-reaching case that involves the death of a man who started smoking at age 12.The…
The Fourth District Court of Appeal has held R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company responsible for close to $100 million dollars owed to the State of Florida. The case stems from a 1997 settlement where cigarette makers agreed to pay the state because of smoking-related health costs. Reynolds thought it had escaped liability when it sold the cigarette brands to ITG Brands.
A South Florida appellate court has upheld a $7.25 million verdict against R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. in a case filed by a man who smoked two packs of…
Vaping has attracted a new generation to nicotine, and is fueling a dangerous outbreak of lung disease. If you're a parent of a teen you're probably worried. But what should you say to your kids?
In its latest effort to curb smoking by young people, the FDA wants to outlaw menthol cigarettes. The agency would also restrict sales of flavored e-cigarettes to reduce youth addiction to nicotine.
If the state's ballot initiative to fund Medicaid's expansion passes, it will mean a $2-per-pack increase in taxes on cigarettes and a new tax on electronic cigarettes.
A South Florida appeals court Wednesday said an $18.5 million damages award against R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company was excessive in a lawsuit filed by the…
The tobacco giant is supporting its first cigarette tax — 60 cents more per pack. But some health groups oppose Missouri's ballot measure, as do some education groups that would benefit from the tax.
America's biggest tobacco companies say they are ready and willing to pass along factual public health information about cigarettes.But they say they will…
It’s been two decades since two lawyers filed a class-action suit for 500,000 Floridians, claiming Big Tobacco had conspired to hide its dangers and…