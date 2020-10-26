-
In a case involving a woman who died at age 52 of smoking-caused lung cancer, a state appeals court Friday tossed out a $16 million punitive-damages award…
-
Gov. Ron DeSantis said the bill, which also would have banned flavored vaping products, would have encouraged teens to smoke cigarettes.
-
The campaign includes $2 million for research on how e-cigarettes affect developing lungs.
-
The Fourth District Court of Appeal has held R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company responsible for close to $100 million dollars owed to the State of Florida. The case stems from a 1997 settlement where cigarette makers agreed to pay the state because of smoking-related health costs. Reynolds thought it had escaped liability when it sold the cigarette brands to ITG Brands.
-
Increasing evidence suggests people who smoke are more likely to become severely ill and die from COVID-19 than nonsmokers. Some people are using that as inspiration to quit.
-
United States Surgeon General Jerome Adams was in Jacksonville on Monday to speak with at the Lutheran Services in America CEO Summit in Atlantic Beach...
-
U-Haul is the latest company to say it won't hire nicotine users, in the 21 states where that's legal. It's one way to avoid the costs of smoking-related illness, but critics call it discrimination.
-
E-cigarettes may look sleek, but they create a lot of ugly and toxic trash. Disposable nicotine pods can be poisonous, and vape pens contain batteries and metals. How can we safely dispose of them?
-
Faced with lawsuits from sick smokers, tobacco firms argue the health risks were "common knowledge" for decades, and they often pay professors to help make that point as expert witnesses.
-
VAPI. It isn’t the latest internet slang.It’s an acronym for what health officials are calling “vaping associated pulmonary injury.”It has potentially…