Reopen Miami-Dade Schools? Not Before Hearing From Medical Advisers

By Jessica Bakeman - WLRN 28 minutes ago
  • Pixabay

Members of the Miami-Dade County School Board want to know what health experts think before they make a decision about reopening schools.

The district’s panel of medical advisers is meeting Thursday afternoon, and board members floated the possibility of scheduling a meeting to discuss the district’s plan later Thursday or the following Monday, since Friday is the Jewish holiday Rosh Hashanah.

The board had planned to begin a discussion on reopening school buildings to students, teachers and staff during a special board meeting on Monday afternoon. But Gov. Ron DeSantis and Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez changed the conversation Friday when they announced the county would enter Phase 2 of reopening.

School buildings have been closed since the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.

During Monday’s meeting, schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said the county’s decision to begin Phase 2 means the district is halfway there. But he has committed not to reopening campuses until the county meets eight health criteria, including 48-hour turnaround time for COVID-19 testing.

Some public speakers during Monday’s meeting urged the board not to open schools until there was a vaccine, arguing that students, employees and their families could get sick and die. Several said it would be hypocritical for the board members to force people back into schools while they’re still holding their own meetings via video conference.

Tags: 
schools
Miami-Dade
education
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Miami

Miami-Dade, Broward Ready For Expanded Reopening

By editor Sep 13, 2020

Miami-Dade and Broward counties join the rest of the state Monday in the second phase of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ four-month effort to revive Florida’s economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move, in part, is intended to allow public schools in Miami-Dade and Broward counties to plan for in-person instruction. But while many businesses and venues can start to plan for reopening, bars will remain closed, at least in Miami-Dade County.

COVID-19’s Impact on Young Floridians And Re-Imagining South Florida’s Economy&#13;

By editor Aug 26, 2020

On this Tuesday, Aug. 25 episode of Sundial.

COVID-19’s Impact on Young Floridians

State officials have repeatedly said that Florida’s coronavirus crisis is largely sickening and killing our elderly population. And the data largely reflect that trend with 80 percent of the state’s coronavirus deaths being attributed to residents over the age of 65.

Analysis: Schools That Are Mostly Black, Latino Favor Starting Online

By Sep 11, 2020
closeup of child doing math on laptop computer
Annie Spratt / Unsplash

U.S. school districts where the vast majority of students are white are more than three times as likely to be open for some in-person learning than those that enroll mostly students of color, an analysis by The Associated Press and Chalkbeat shows.

Message To Parents During Online Learning: Put On Shirt, Put Down Beer

By Joe Byrnes - WMFE Sep 11, 2020
School Board Chairman Eric Cummings with mask on during meeting
Marion County Public Schools

Marion County School Board Chairman Eric Cummings has a message for parents of online students:

  • Let the teachers teach — don’t sit there whispering answers to your children.
  • Don’t let the child attend school in his pajamas in bed.
  • And put on a shirt or blouse.

Pinellas Teachers ‘Exhausted And Feeling Defeated’ As Frustration Mounts

By Sep 10, 2020
teacher in mask speaks
Pinellas County Schools

At a Pinellas County School Board meeting Tuesday, teachers voiced frustration about having to instruct in-person and online students at the same time, as the district tries to balance safety with educational needs while the coronavirus pandemic drags on.