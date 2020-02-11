Mom Wants Answers After Girl Taken To Mental Health Center

The mother of a 6-year-old girl who was removed from her classroom and taken to a behavioral health center wants answers from the school system.

Martina Falk and her lawyer told news outlets that the child was handcuffed when she was escorted from the school on Feb. 4.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and school district deny that. Falk said her daughter has ADHD and a mood disorder. She had a tantrum that day and the social worker told investigators she was a threat to herself and others.

The mother said she couldn't pick the girl up from the center for several days.