-
The mother of a 6-year-old girl who was removed from her classroom and taken to a behavioral health center wants answers from the school system. Martina…
-
Children diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder aren’t getting proper follow-up care and children in Florida are worse off than others, a…
-
Six questions like "How often do you procrastinate?" can help doctors identify adults with ADHD, researchers say. They estimate that the disorder impairs daily functions for about 8 percent of adults.
-
Too many preschoolers with ADHD still are being put on drugs right away, before behavior therapy is tried, health officials say.The Centers for Disease…
-
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is most commonly diagnosed in children. But older adults may find that what they had worried was early dementia is actually ADHD.
-
A University of Florida College of Pharmacy professor is looking at the potentially harmful combination of psychotropic drugs used to treat children on…
-
More students are illegally using medicine meant to treat attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder to give them a boost when studying, the Orlando…
-
People with ADHD in childhood are more likely to have problems with drugs and alcohol later. Studies have disagreed on whether treatment with stimulant drugs like Ritalin makes that abuse more likely, or protects against it. The biggest review yet says stimulant treatment neither helps nor hurts.
-
A lack of good sleep is linked to more than a groggy morning, especially in children and young teens, the Miami Herald reports. Health experts have seen a…