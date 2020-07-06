Miami Leaders, Political Rivals Theorize On National TV About Cause Of COVID-19 Spike

By 1 hour ago
  • Miami-Dade County mayor Carlos Gimenez and city of Miami mayor Francis Suarez appeared on national television news programs to discuss the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.
    Miami-Dade County mayor Carlos Gimenez and city of Miami mayor Francis Suarez appeared on national television news programs to discuss the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.
    Compiled screenshots from CBS News and ABC News
Originally published on July 6, 2020 8:26 am

Two of Miami’s political leaders — and rivals — speculated about what caused the latest spike in coronavirus cases during national television appearances Sunday.

WLRN is here for you, even when life is unpredictable. Local journalists are working hard to keep you informed on the latest developments across South Florida. Please support this vital work. Become a WLRN member today. Thank you. 

Both mayors — Miami-Dade County’s Carlos Giménez and the city of Miami’s Francis Suarez — blamed the increase on residents’ complacency about the virus.

But Gimenez also claimed without evidence that the virus was spread by demonstrators who’ve taken to the streets over the last month to protest racial injustice and police brutality.

“We had thousands of young people together, outside, a lot of them not wearing masks, and we know that when you do that, and you are talking and you are chanting, et cetera, that really spreads the virus,” Giménez said on CBS News’ “Face The Nation.”

“So, absolutely, the protests had something to do with it,” he said.

A study from the National Bureau of Economic Research found no increase tied to protests around the country.

Meanwhile, on ABC News' "This Week," Suarez argued the culprit was Miami residents’ behavior since businesses, including restaurants, began reopening.

“The city of Miami was the last city in the entire state of Florida to open. I was criticized for waiting so long. But there’s no doubt … that when we reopened, people started socializing as if the virus didn’t exist,” Suarez said. “It’s extremely worrisome.”

In mid-June, Suarez himself was photographed without a mask at a Miami restaurant where patrons had flouted social distancing rules meant to slow the spread of the virus. Suarez tested positive for COVID-19 in March and has since recovered.

Florida newspaper reporters who have been covering the pandemic added context to the officials’ comments on Twitter: They argued it’s difficult to pinpoint the cause of the spike without more robust contact tracing — which state and local officials have promised but not delivered.

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.

Tags: 
Miami-Dade
Miami
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

Florida Surpasses 200,000 COVID-19 Cases; Pinellas County Reports 14 Deaths

By 1 hour ago

Florida surpassed the 200,000 mark of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday as Pinellas County reported 14 coronavirus-related deaths – the highest one-day amount for the county since the pandemic began.

Florida Ag. Commissioner Nikki Fried Calls for 'Common Sense' Statewide Mask Mandate

By 59 minutes ago

Florida’s Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried has made multple calls for Gov. Ron DeSantis to implement a statewide mask mandate.  

 

The state’s coronavirus case totals have increased by the thousands every day over the past two weeks, approaching 180,000 statewide cases on Friday afternoon.

Four More Miami-Dade Residents Have West Nile Virus, Bringing Total To 18 Infections

By Devoun Cetoute 58 minutes ago

Health officials have confirmed four more local cases of West Nile virus in Miami-Dade County, bringing the county total to 18 residents.

On Friday, the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County confirmed four more residents have the West Nile virus infection from local transmission.