© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Four More Miami-Dade Residents Have West Nile Virus, Bringing Total To 18 Infections

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Devoun Cetoute
Published July 3, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT

Health officials have confirmed four more local cases of West Nile virus in Miami-Dade County, bringing the county total to 18 residents.

On Friday, the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County confirmed four more residents have the West Nile virus infection from local transmission.

Miami-Dade’s  first two cases of West Nile virus were detected in May, both in county residents and  through local transmission. On June 11, health officials reported  two more cases of the virus. On June 25,  10 more residents were confirmed to have the virus.

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit .

Tags

Health News FloridaWest Nilemosquitoes
Devoun Cetoute
Related Content