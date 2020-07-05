Florida Surpasses 200,000 COVID-19 Cases; Pinellas County Reports 14 Deaths

Florida surpassed the 200,000 mark of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday as Pinellas County reported 14 coronavirus-related deaths – the highest one-day amount for the county since the pandemic began.

The Florida Department of Health reported that 10,059 more people tested positive in the most recent 24-hour reporting period, bringing the total number of cases to 200,111. It took the state nearly four months -- between March 1 and June 22 -- to reach 100,000 cases but just under two weeks to double that.

It was also the third day in four that the number of new cases topped the 10,000 mark.

The greater Tampa Bay region added 1,775 cases Sunday.

The state reported a record one-day high of 11,458 new cases Saturday, while the Tampa Bay area added 2,073 – the second highest single-day number for the region since the pandemic began.

On Sunday, the state also reported 29 Florida resident deaths, bringing the total to 3,731. About 1.9 percent of the people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Florida have died.

Fourteen of the deaths reported Sunday were in Pinellas County. The previous single-day high for Pinellas was 12 deaths reported June 30. One death was reported in Pasco County.

Of the 69,993 test results reported on Saturday, 17.02 percent were positive.

So far, 15,895 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 related causes in the state at some point during their illness, up 160 from the previous day. The total is almost eight percent of the total number of cases.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Tampa Bay area county deaths recorded Sunday, July 5:

Pinellas: Nine men: two age 83 and two age 90, a 54-year-old, 73, 76, 89, and 91; five women: a 69-year-old, 71, 73, 85 and 91

Pasco: An 89-year-old man

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of Sunday, July 5:

Hillsborough: 14,336

Pinellas: 8,533

Polk: 5,196

Manatee: 3,716

Pasco: 2,757

Sarasota: 2,160

Hernando: 541

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

July 5 10,059 / 29

July 4: 11,458 / 18

July 3: 9,488 / 67

July 2: 10,109 / 67

July 1: 6,563 / 45

June 30: 6,093 / 58

June 29: 5,255 / 28

June 28: 8,530 / 29

June 27: 9,585 / 24

June 26: 8,942 / 39

June 25: 5,004 / 46

June 24: 5,511 / 43

June 23: 3,286 / 65

June 22: 2,926 / 12





