Miami Expands Restaurant Capacity, Won’t Enforce COVID Curfew Until Midnight

By WLRN 7 hours ago
  • diners on street in miami
    Alonso Escalante, 33, a waiter at Ghee Indian Kitchen, takes down an order from guests visiting the restaurant in Dadeland on Wednesday.
    Miami Herald

The city of Miami loosened its COVID-19 restrictions around restaurant capacity and pushed its curfew back to midnight after commissioners expressed concern over small-restaurant owners suffering losses through the pandemic.

Commissioners approved the changes at a meeting Thursday that underscored the city government’s differences with Miami-Dade County’s approach to handling the current stage of the pandemic. One had reservations about changes for fear the coronavirus, which is spreading with a positivity rate between 4 and 5 percent in the community, will spike.

The new rule will allow restaurants inside Miami city limits to open at up to 100% capacity so long as they can maintain six feet between groups of people, and owners would not be required to submit a plan to the city explaining their occupancy plan, as they are required to do for the rest of Miami-Dade County.

Read more from WLRN news partner, the Miami Herald.

Tags: 
Miami-Dade
COVID-19
restaurants
bars and restaurants
Coronavirus
Miami

Related Content

Florida Restores Bars’ Alcohol Licenses After Summer Coronavirus Crackdown

By Jim Turner - News Service of Florida Oct 8, 2020

Drinks can flow at establishments where alcohol licenses were pulled this summer when the state cracked down on violations of coronavirus rules.

Nine alcohol license suspensions issued by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation between June 22 and Aug. 10 have been lifted, department spokesman Patrick Fargason said in an email Tuesday.

Gov. DeSantis Announces Phase 3 Reopening, Lifts Restrictions On Restaurants

By Sep 25, 2020

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an order Friday that moves the state toward a full reopening of the economy, allowing bars, restaurants, theme parks and most businesses to operate without restrictions.

While cautioning that virus hasn’t disappeared and older and vulnerable populations must be protected, DeSantis said it was nevertheless time to forge ahead.

Miami-Dade Superintendent Says 'We Are In A Good Place' With School Reopening. Many Teachers Disagre

By editor Oct 7, 2020

This story was updated at 9:52 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

The union that represents Miami-Dade County Public Schools teachers is raising alarms about the district’s reopening — warning that the health of students and employees, and the quality of education, are both at risk.

The Risks Of Reopening Florida Bars, Restaurants With No COVID-19 Restrictions

By Sep 29, 2020

In Florida, restaurants and bars are now able to operate at full capacity with no coronavirus restrictions. Host Peter O’Dowd talks to Dr. Cindy Prins, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the University of Florida, about the infection rate in Florida and whether the number of cases of coronavirus is likely to increase.

Florida's Miami-Dade Pushes Back On Loosening Of Coronavirus Restrictions

By Sep 29, 2020

Miami-Dade County says it will not fully comply with a decision by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to lift most restrictions aimed at controlling the spread of coronavirus, saying it's too soon to safely reverse the precautions.

County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, speaking Tuesday with local medical advisors, and in a conference call with White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx and the nation's leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said that the number of COVID-19 cases in the county has declined because it has reopened very slowly.