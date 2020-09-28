The Risks Of Reopening Florida Bars, Restaurants With No COVID-19 Restrictions

In Florida, restaurants and bars are now able to operate at full capacity with no coronavirus restrictions. Host Peter O’Dowd talks to Dr. Cindy Prins, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the University of Florida, about the infection rate in Florida and whether the number of cases of coronavirus is likely to increase.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.