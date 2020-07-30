Miami-Dade County Public Schools To Begin School Year Online Only With Aug. 31 Start Date

By Colleen Wright - Miami Herald 42 minutes ago
  • Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho
Originally published on July 30, 2020 5:10 am

In a long-awaited and much anticipated decision, Miami-Dade County Public Schools will start the school year remotely and at a later date of Monday, Aug. 31.

The announcement came during Wednesday’s special School Board meeting. All students, regardless of what their parents declared on a recent survey, will begin the school year using a more formal and uniform platform called My School Online.

“We are ever-cognizant that many families have already begun planning for a return to schooling through their preferred model for Stage II,” said Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. “However, in light of the viral surge in our community, we believe it is in the best interest of our students and employees to delay the return to the schoolhouse and commence the 2020-2021 school year from a distance.”

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.

Tags: 
schools
education
Miami-Dade
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Pediatricians To DeSantis: In-School Learning Is Best, But Not At The Risk Of Coronavirus

By 1 hour ago

As school officials across Florida continue grappling with reopening classrooms amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a major group of pediatricians Wednesday released recommendations aimed at reducing risks to children and teachers.

Teachers Union OKs Strikes If Schools Reopen Without Safety Measures In Place

By 23 hours ago

The head of a powerful national teachers union told members Tuesday that its leadership would support "safety strikes" if health precautions are not met amid calls for schools to reopen as coronavirus cases surge.

Randi Weingarten, who leads the American Federation of Teachers, is leaving the final decision to local unions on whether to strike. The AFT — the nation's second-largest teachers union, with 1.7 million members — also unveiled several benchmarks that it said should be met before schools can fully welcome back students and staff.

Duval Parents, Teachers, Students Demand School Reopenings Halted At Rally

By Jul 29, 2020

Duval County Public School teachers, parents, students, along with local representatives, continue to demand that schools remain in a distance learning format until new COVID-19 cases in the county are minimized. 

Pinellas Delays Start Of School Year By 2 Weeks

By wusf staff Jul 29, 2020

The Pinellas County School Board voted Tuesday to delay the start of the school year from Aug. 12 to Aug. 24.