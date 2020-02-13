Mease Countryside Hospital Volunteer Infection Case Moves Forward

By News Service of Florida 29 minutes ago
  • MRSA sample
    MRSA sample
    Katy Hennig / USF Communications

An appeals court Wednesday cleared the way for a lawsuit filed against a Pinellas County hospital by a volunteer who was diagnosed with the disease Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus, or MRSA. 

Ronald Wendel, who had served as a volunteer at Mease Countryside Hospital, filed a lawsuit alleging that he contracted the disease because of the hospital’s negligence, according to the ruling by a panel of the 2nd District Court of Appeal.

The hospital moved for summary judgment arguing there was “no evidence that his MRSA infection is causally connected to his volunteer work at Mease."

A Pinellas County circuit judge granted summary judgment for the hospital, averting the need for a full trial. But the appeals court Wednesday overturned that decision, saying the judge had used the wrong legal standard in granting summary judgment.

“While at trial Mr. Wendel would have the burden to prove a causal relationship between the hospital's alleged negligent acts and his injury, on a motion for summary judgment the burden was on Mease as the moving party to conclusively show that ‘no causal relationship exists and trial of it is no longer required,’" said the five-page ruling, written by appeals-court Judge Patricia Kelly and joined by judges Craig Villanti and Edward LaRose.

Tags: 
Pinellas County
MRSA
Mease Countryside Hospital
District Court of Appeal

Related Content

Tynes Sues Bucs, Says MRSA Infection Ended His Career

By Apr 7, 2015

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Lawrence Tynes is suing the team, claiming unsanitary conditions at Bucs' facilities led to a MRSA infection that he says ended his career.

In a lawsuit filed in Broward County Circuit Court Monday, Tynes claimed the team "failed to disclose and actively concealed ongoing incidents of infection" among other people at the facility.

Broward High Schools Sanitized Over MRSA Bacteria Concerns

By Scott Travis / Sun Sentinel Feb 4, 2020

Broward schools spent the weekend scrubbing their gyms and locker rooms after learning of multiple cases of wrestlers possibly having the bacterial infection MRSA.

District spokeswoman Kathy Koch said there were “four or five” students suspected of having the infection, but she couldn’t say if they were all from one school or multiple schools. Parents at seven high schools received notices this weekend: Cooper City High, Miramar High, Monarch High in Coconut Creek, Nova High in Davie, J.P. Taravella High in Coral Springs, West Broward High and Western High.