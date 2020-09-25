Gov. DeSantis Announces Phase 3 Reopening, Lifts Restrictions On Restaurants

September 25, 2020

Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted all restrictions on restaurants and other businesses in Florida on Friday in a move to reopen the state’s economy despite the spread of the coronavirus.

The Republican governor’s move is sure to stoke debate in a politically crucial state, where the pandemic has become intertwined with politics.

His order allows restaurants across Florida to immediately reopen at full capacity — and prevents cities and counties from ordering restaurants to close without justifying it for economic or health reasons.

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSF for updates.

