FSU President John Thrasher Tests Positive For COVID-19, Is Isolating At Home

By Ryan Dailey 13 hours ago
  • Florida State president John Thrasher speaks at a press conference Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
    Phil Sears/AP / FR170567 AP
Originally published on October 6, 2020 6:20 pm

Florida State University President John Thrasher has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement, the university says "President and Mrs. (Jean) Thrasher are isolating at home and monitoring their symptoms. Both are feeling well at this time, and the president is working from home."

The University, along with public health officials, is conducting contact tracing. Those who have been in contact with the Thrashers are advised to follow CDC guidelines.

A press release from the University says Thrasher has conducted "limited in-person meetings and events," but has "primarily engaged with university constituents via Zoom meetings, virtual events, video messages and social media."

The school's news release says Thrasher "learned of his positive result at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday after taking a PCR test earlier in the day." It adds Thrasher tested negative for coronavirus "as recently as Friday."

Thrasher attended FSU Football's home game against Jacksonville State University on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium, where the University says he "took precautions." Mrs. Thrasher was not present at the game.

Since the beginning of August, 1,500 students and 32 employees at FSU have tested positive for COVID-19. That amounts to a positivity rate just shy of 7 percent, out of more than 22,000 tests conducted.

