FSU Cancels Spring Break

WFSU | By Blaise Gainey
Published September 30, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT
Aerial image FSU Campus Tallahassee
Florida State University has canceled Spring Break for its students. In a letter, FSU says the change is an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

University students won’t have time to hit the beach this Spring after FSU changed its Spring 2021 calendar. FSU is going remote for the first three days of the semester.

The school's letter mentions that cutting out spring break will reduce the potential for people to return to Tallahassee with the virus after traveling. As a result of the changes, the semester will end on April 23.

Florida A&M University is considering making the same decision.

