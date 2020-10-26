-
College students across Florida are packing bars off campus and private parties while breaking rules about wearing masks and maintaining social distance…
-
Florida State University President John Thrasher announced Monday on Twitter that he and his wife have been cleared by the state Department of Health…
-
Former Florida State University football coach Bobby Bowden has been released from the hospital after being treated for COVID-19.Bowden family friend Kim…
-
The University, along with public health officials, is conducting contact tracing. Those who have been in contact with the Thrashers are advised to follow CDC guidelines.
-
Former Florida State University and hall of fame football coach Bobby Bowden says he’s tested positive for the coronavirus. The 91-year-old has told other media outlets he believes he contracted the virus during a recent hospital stay over a leg infection.
-
Gov. Ron DeSantis thinks students who attend Florida’s 12 state universities should be able to socialize without worrying about getting thrown out of…
-
Florida State University president John Thrasher sent a statement via email to students Friday. In it, he thanks those who have been wearing face…
-
Florida State University has investigated some 45 students for violating the school's COVID-19 safety rules. The university has come under scrutiny for the behavior of some students who've flouted safety protocols.
-
Universities are starting to see students test positive for COVID-19 as in-person classes continue. Colleges are working to quarantine students to prevent the virus from spreading.
-
The New York Times lists Tallahassee as the 2nd metro area where coronavirus cases are rising the fastest, on a population-adjusted basis. Leon County has 7,943 COVID-19 infections.