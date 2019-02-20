Former UN Leader Tours Climate Adaptation Projects In Miami

By Jennifer Kay / The Associated Press 6 minutes ago
  • Miami.com

Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon says he's impressed with Miami's efforts to cope with rising sea levels— and he wishes President Donald Trump were paying attention, too. 

Ban visited Miami on Tuesday with the Global Commission on Adaptation, which encourages the development of measures to manage the effects of climate change through technology, planning and investment. He leads the group with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva.

Ban toured two city pump stations and viewed seawall projects from a boat with Mayor Francis Suarez.

He said he was "deeply concerned" about Trump's rollback of environmental protections and his dismissal of climate science.

But Ban said he's encouraged by the commitment of Miami and other U.S. cities to the Paris climate agreement, even though Trump wants the country to withdraw from it.

Tags: 
Global Commission on Adaptation
Rising Tide
Miami

Related Content

Miami's Mayor Named To Global Commission On Climate Adaptation

By Oct 17, 2018

Miami's mayor is joining a list of big names on a new international climate change commission.

Mayor Francis Suarez will be part of a new "Global Commission on Adaptation," led by Bill Gates, former United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and current World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva.

The commission includes 28 leaders from government, business and non-profits. They represent countries including the Marshall Islands -- one of the nations most at risk of having to relocate because of sea-level rise.

Town Hall Candidates Say Sea-Level Rise Is A Problem. But The Audience Wants Solutions

By Oct 31, 2018

South Florida is on pace to see two feet of sea-level rise in the next 40 years. That means higher insurance costs and saltwater threatening the region's drinking water supplies, among other impacts.