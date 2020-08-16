Florida Reports 6,352 New Coronavirus Cases, 204 New Deaths

By 43 minutes ago
  • The Florida Department of Health on Saturday reported another 6,352 people tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday and 204 new deaths.
    The Florida Department of Health on Saturday reported another 6,352 people tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday and 204 new deaths.
    Florida Department of Health
Originally published on August 15, 2020 3:00 pm

The Florida Department of Health on Saturday reported another 6,352 people tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday and 204 new deaths.

The new cases pushed the state’s total to 569,637 cases and 9,345 deaths.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, there were 963 new positive cases since Friday’s report and 17 new deaths.

The deaths were recorded by the Department of Health since Friday's report, but may have happened days or weeks earlier.

Of the 82,984 tests returned on Friday, 7.7 percent of those tested for the first time were positive.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Saturday, August 15:

  • Hillsborough: 34,040
  • Pinellas: 18,660
  • Polk: 15,312
  • Manatee: 9,735
  • Pasco: 7,406
  • Sarasota: 6,652
  • Hernando: 2,200

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Aug. 15: 6,352/204
  • Aug. 14: 6,148/228
  • Aug. 13: 6,236 /148
  • Aug. 12: 8,109 /212
  • Aug. 11: 5,831/276
  • Aug. 10: 4,155/91
  • Aug. 9: 6,229 / 77
  • Aug. 8: 8,502 / 182
  • Aug. 7: 7,686 / 180
  • Aug. 6: 7,650 / 120
  • Aug. 5: 5,409 / 225
  • Aug. 4: 5,446 / 245
  • Aug. 3: 4,752 / 73
  • Aug. 2: 7,104 / 62

Tags: 
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Department of Health

Related Content

Deadliest Week Yet In Florida Due To Coronavirus

By Aug 15, 2020

More people were reported to have died in Florida from coronavirus-related complications this week than any other week since the pandemic began.

At the same time, the statewide positive test rate remains double what global health experts consider safe for reopening.

COVID-19 Lung Transplant Survivor Tells Her Story

By Christine Herman / Side Effects Public Media Aug 14, 2020
Mayra Ramirez
Northwestern Medicine

Mayra Ramirez remembers the nightmares.

During six weeks on life support at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, Ramirez said, she had terrifying nightmares that she couldn’t distinguish from reality.

“Most of them involve me drowning,” she said. “I attribute that to me not being able to breathe, and struggling to breathe.”

Legal Battle Over Reopening Schools Advances

By Aug 14, 2020

Siding with teachers unions, a Leon County circuit judge on Friday refused to toss out lawsuits challenging Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran’s mandate that school districts reopen classrooms this month.