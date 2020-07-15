Florida COVID-19 Deaths Hit Record Highs; Pinellas County Almost Doubles Previous High Death Count

Tuesday’s report from the Florida Department of Health shows it was the deadliest day for COVID-19-related deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Health officials reported 132 deaths in the state since Monday’s report. It’s the largest number of deaths the state has recorded in a 24-hour period. The previous high was 120 deaths; recorded on July 9.



In the greater Tampa Bay region, health officials reported 44 deaths; also the highest since the pandemic began. 42 deaths were recorded for the region on July 9.

Pinellas County reported 26 deaths; almost doubling its previous high of 14 recorded July 5.

Polk, Pasco, and Hernando Counties also reported record high one day numbers of deaths with ten, five, and two respectively.

According to the Department of Health, the deaths did not necessarily happen in the 24 hours since Monday's report. Some occurred previously and were only disclosed to the state since then.

Greater Tampa Bay region county deaths recorded Tuesday, July 14:

Pinellas: Fifteen women; ages 66, 69, 73, 74, 75, two age 76, two age 78, 80, 87, two age 91, 92 and 95, and eleven men; ages 41, 57, 62, 70, two age 76, 77, 85, 86, 91 and 93.

Polk: Six women; ages 57, 69, 74, 83, 85 and 86, and four men; ages 33, 47, 77 and 90.

Pasco: Three women; ages 70, 80 and 90, and two men; ages 61 and 71.

Hillsborough: A 58-year-old man.

Hernando: Two men; ages 71 and 73.

According to the Florida Department of Health's Tuesday report, 291,629 people have now tested positive for the coronavirus in the state - an increase of 9,194 positive tests since Monday.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, the state reported 1,677 more people tested positive in the 24-hour period since Monday’s report.

The results of 67,160 tests were recorded Monday, and 18.31% came back positive.

18,881 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 related causes in the state at some point during their illness; 383 more than Monday’s report.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Tuesday, July 14:

Hillsborough: 20,508

Pinellas: 11,754

Polk: 7,881

Manatee: 5,419

Pasco: 4,189

Sarasota: 3,334

Hernando: 946

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: