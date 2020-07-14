Florida COVID-19 Cases Increase By Over 10,000 For The Fourth Straight Day

  • Over 12,000 new positive tests for the coronavirus were recorded by Florida health officials Monday. It's the fourth straight day the number of people testing positive has been over 10,000.
    Florida Department of Health
Originally published on July 13, 2020 12:39 pm

Monday marks the fourth straight day the number of new positive coronavirus tests exceeded 10,000 in Florida.

According to the Florida Department of Health's Monday report, 282,435 people have now tested positive for the coronavirus in the state - an increase of 12,624 positive tests since Sunday.

It’s the second-highest increase in positive tests in a 24-hour period since the pandemic began but down from the record number of 15,300 new cases recorded on Sunday.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, the state reported 2,160 more people tested positive in the 24-hour period since Sunday’s report.

Pinellas County had its second-highest daily increase in new positive tests Monday, with 598. The highest number was 614, recorded June 27.

Of the 112,264 tests reported by the state Sunday, 11.4% came back positive.

18,498 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 related causes in the state at some point during their illness; 227 more than Sunday’s report.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Health officials reported 35 deaths statewide since Sunday’s report.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, health officials reported 11 deaths.

Tampa Bay area county deaths recorded Monday, July 13:

  • Pinellas: A 73-year-old man and two 86-year-old men, and four women; ages 69, 87, 92 and 100.
  • Polk: An 81-year-old man.
  • Manatee; A 29-year-old man and a 92-year-old woman.
  • Pasco: A 75-year-old woman.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of Monday, July 13:

  • Hillsborough: 19,828
  • Pinellas: 11,442
  • Polk: 7,630
  • Manatee: 5,266
  • Pasco: 4,060
  • Sarasota: 3,219
  • Hernando: 909

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • July 13: 12,624 / 35
  • July 12: 15,700 / 45
  • July 11: 10,360 / 95
  • July 10: 11,433/ 93
  • July 9: 8,935 / 120
  • July 8: 9,989 / 42
  • July 7: 7,347 / 63
  • July 6: 6,336 / 47
  • July 5: 10,059 / 29
  • July 4: 11,458 / 18
  • July 3: 9,488/ 67
  • July 2: 10,109 / 67
  • July 1: 6,563 / 45
  • June 30: 6,093 / 58

