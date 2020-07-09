Florida Adds Nearly 10,000 COVID-19 Cases Wednesday; Hernando County Posts New Daily High

Another nearly 10,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Florida.

According to the Florida Department of Health's Wednesday report, 223,783 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state - an increase of 9,989 positive tests since Tuesday.

The state also reported 1,861 more people in the greater Tampa Bay region tested positive in the 24-hour period since the Tuesday report. Hernando County had the highest number of new positive tests it has had in a 24-hour period Wednesday, with 67. The previous high daily increase for the county was 52, recorded on June 27.

The state also reported 48 deaths in 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 3,889.

Of the 75,865 tests reported Tuesday, 17.30% came back positive.

16,758 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 related causes in the state at some point during their illness; 333 more than Tuesday's report.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Tampa Bay area county deaths recorded Wednesday, July 8:

Polk: Four men; ages 54, 72, 80 and 82, and three women; ages 61, 76 and 78.

Pinellas: Two women; ages 49 and 93, and a 68-year-old man.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of Wednesday, July 8:

Hillsborough: 16,099

Pinellas: 9,395

Polk: 5,895

Manatee: 4,080

Pasco: 3,193

Sarasota: 2,334

Hernando: 659

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

July 8: 9,989 / 48

July 7: 7,347 / 63

July 6: 6,336 / 47

July 5: 10,059 / 29

July 4: 11,458 / 18

July 3: 19,488/ 67

July 2: 10,109 / 67

July 1: 6,563 / 45

June 30: 6,093 / 58

June 29: 5,255 / 28

June 28: 8,530 / 29

June 27: 9,585 / 24

June 26: 8,942 / 39

June 25: 5,004 / 46

