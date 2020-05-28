COVID-19 Testing Done At Disabilities Facility

  • Sunland Center from the outside
    Twenty-two staff members and 16 residents tested positive at the facility for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities, according to the state Agency for Persons with Disabilities.
The results are in of more than 1,000 novel coronavirus tests at Sunland Center in Marianna, with 22 staff members and 16 residents testing positive at the facility for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities, according to the state Agency for Persons with Disabilities.

The agency moved this month to conduct the tests after two residents were found to be positive for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

Agency spokeswoman Melanie Etters said Wednesday a document posted on the agency website includes test results of everyone at the facility who was tested by the state Department of Health or a private health care provider.

Numbers reported by the agency and the health department have a slight discrepancy, with the agency document indicating that 22 staff members tested positive for the virus, while Department of Health data show 18 workers have tested positive.

Both agencies reported that 16 residents have tested positive, which is about 6.5 percent of the residents tested.

Six residents have been transferred to a hospital for care.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
disabilities

