A new policy from American Airlines, the largest airline in the United States, put a limit on the weight of a wheelchair. Now, many power wheelchairs are too heavy to fly on smaller regional jets.
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration on Friday announced it is backing off a requirement that facilities for people with developmental and intellectual…
A push by state lawmakers to encourage Floridians with intellectual and developmental disabilities to work has been stalled in Gov. Ron DeSantis’…
Mouth movements and facial expressions can't be seen underneath a mask, which can cause significant problems for those with deafness or hearing deficits. A solution? Masks that cover the mouth area with clear plastic, leaving the mouth fully visible.
Florida doesn't have any accommodations for disabled Floridians who wish to vote by mail. If you're blind or can't use your arms, you'll need to get someone else to fill out your ballot. But in at least five counties, that's going to change.
Goodman Jewish Family Services' disabilities department, called Joshua's Path, has launched a free new program, 'Zoom Together' to create structure and community for adults living with intellectual and developmental disabilities during the time of coronavirus closures and scattered re-openings.
Alachua County Public Schools are set to open on Aug. 24, with many students resuming distance learning. But for children on the autism spectrum, that is…
Group homes and other facilities that care for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities will be required to start testing staff members…
Broward County Public Schools is considering a controversial pilot to reopen school buildings for in-person classes for some students with disabilities...
A deal finalized over the weekend will allow blind voters to fill out ballots secretly at home, putting an end to a broader legal tangle over Florida’s…