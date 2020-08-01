COVID-19 Deaths In Florida Top 7,000

By 53 minutes ago
  • A total of 179 deaths linked to coronavirus were reported since Friday, bringing the total death toll statewide since the pandemic began to 7,022.
    Florida Department of Health
Originally published on August 1, 2020 2:14 pm

The Florida Department of Health reported Saturday that 9,642 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 24-hour period.

That brings the total number of cases statewide to 480,028.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, 1,318 people tested positive since Friday. That figure has not been under 1,000 since June 30.

A total of 179 deaths linked to coronavirus were reported in Florida in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll statewide since the pandemic began to 7,022. That came after four consecutive days of new highs, topped by 257 deaths reported Friday.

According to the Department of Health, the deaths did not necessarily happen in the 24 hours since Friday's report, as some occurred previously and were disclosed to the state since then.

On Friday, 100,568 COVID-19 tests were returned. The rate of positive tests – reflecting the percent of people who tested positive for the first time – was 11.08% statewide.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region total positive tests as of Saturday, August 1:

  • Hillsborough: 29,589
  • Pinellas: 16,604
  • Polk: 12,735
  • Manatee: 8,655
  • Pasco: 6,394
  • Sarasota: 5,672
  • Hernando: 1,707

 

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • August 1: 9,642 / 179
  • July 31: 9,007 / 257
  • July 30: 9,956 /253
  • July 29: 9,446 /216
  • July 28: 9,230 /186
  • July 27: 8,892 /77
  • July 26: 9,344 /77
  • July 25: 12,199 /124
  • July 24: 12,444 /135
  • July 23: 10,249 /173
  • July 22: 9,785 /139
  • July 21: 9,444 /134
  • July 20: 10,343 /90
  • July 19: 12,478 /87

 

