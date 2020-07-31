Rep. Castor Seeks Help To Process Coronavirus Tests

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Tampa, has sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services asking the government to work with manufacturers to increase production of substances known as “reagents” needed to process coronavirus test results.

“With the sustained high numbers of Floridians testing positive for COVID-19, we need to ensure timely test results to allow contact tracers to do their jobs and help stop the spread of this virus,” Castor wrote Wednesday in a letter to Assistant Secretary of Health Brett P. Giroir. “Unfortunately, I am hearing from health providers across the state that they are in dire need of reagents to process tests.”

In the letter, Castor said some health providers have told her they have as little as two days’ supply of reagents. Others have no reagents.

“This inconsistency and low level of supply in a state with significant needs and increasing demand is very concerning because it directly impacts our ability to meet the health care needs across Florida,” Castor wrote.