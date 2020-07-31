© 2020 Health News Florida
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Rep. Castor Seeks Help To Process Coronavirus Tests

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published July 31, 2020 at 7:00 AM EDT
Kathy Castor
Daylina Miller/WUSF News
Castor said some health providers have told her they have as little as two days’ supply of reagents. Others have no reagents.";

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Tampa, has sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services asking the government to work with manufacturers to increase production of substances known as “reagents” needed to process coronavirus test results.

“With the sustained high numbers of Floridians testing positive for COVID-19, we need to ensure timely test results to allow contact tracers to do their jobs and help stop the spread of this virus,” Castor wrote Wednesday in a letter to Assistant Secretary of Health Brett P. Giroir. “Unfortunately, I am hearing from health providers across the state that they are in dire need of reagents to process tests.” 

In the letter, Castor said some health providers have told her they have as little as two days’ supply of reagents. Others have no reagents.

“This inconsistency and low level of supply in a state with significant needs and increasing demand is very concerning because it directly impacts our ability to meet the health care needs across Florida,” Castor wrote.

Health News FloridaCOVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus testingKathy Castor
News Service of Florida
