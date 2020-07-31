Key West Pair With Virus Arrested, Accused Of Breaking Quarantine Order

Two Key West residents have been jailed for failing to quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus, police said.

Jose Interian, 24, and Yohana Gonzalez, 26, face charges of violating isolation rules for a quarantine and violating emergency management disaster preparedness rules, according to jail records.

They posted bail and returned to home.

There were reports of them going outside and doing normal life functions, officials said.

Arrests over masks and quarantines have been rare.