News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
Key West Pair With Virus Arrested, Accused Of Breaking Quarantine Order
Two Key West residents have been jailed for failing to quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus, police said.
Jose Interian, 24, and Yohana Gonzalez, 26, face charges of violating isolation rules for a quarantine and violating emergency management disaster preparedness rules, according to jail records.
They posted bail and returned to home.
There were reports of them going outside and doing normal life functions, officials said.
Arrests over masks and quarantines have been rare.