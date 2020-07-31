© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

State Talks Begin With Bar Owners, Brewers On Reopening

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published July 31, 2020 at 10:55 AM EDT
tap pouring beer into glass
Evan Dvorkin
Last week, craft brewers warned that an order to close their businesses could cause more than 100 of the approximately 320 breweries in the state to permanently shut their doors.

The state’s top business regulator will start holding talks Friday afternoon about reopening bars amid the coronavirus pandemic, with additional meetings being planned around Hurricane Isaias.

Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Halsey Beshears will hold separate private talks in Jacksonville with groups of craft brewery owners and bar owners, the department announced.

“Arrangements for meetings in Pensacola, Tallahassee, and Tampa-St. Petersburg are currently in coordination,” department spokesman Chris Kingry said in a prepared statement Friday.

“Additional meeting locations also are under consideration for next week and may be dependent on the final storm path forecast for Tropical Storm Isaias. Media access will not be available during these meetings.”

The storm was upgraded to a hurricane Friday and threatens to bring rain and winds to South Florida and the state’s east coast in the coming days.

Beshears issued an order June 26 banning the sale of alcohol for on-site consumption at bars, after noncompliance with coronavirus safety guidelines in the industry was considered too widespread to police. The order has forced many bars to close their doors, while some have sought licenses to expand food service.

Beshears’ order doesn’t affect restaurants that derive less than half of their gross revenue from the sale of alcohol.

Last week, craft brewers warned that the order could cause more than 100 of the approximately 320 breweries in the state to permanently shut their doors.

Tags

Health News Floridabars and restaurantsDepartment of Business and Professional RegulationCOVID-19Coronavirus
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
Related Content