City of Naples Won't Mandate Masks

Naples City Council members decided Wednesday not to impose a mandatory mask ordinance amid the current surge in new COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Naples Daily News reports that city council members considered whether to opt into a mandatory face covering requirement approved last week by Collier County Commissioners.

Four city councilors and Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann voiced opposition to a mask ordinance, while just two city council members were in favor, so the city councilors didn't take a vote on the issue. Instead, they voted to direct the city manager to explore a possible community education initiative aimed at promoting practices like mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing.

