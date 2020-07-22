Collier County Health Officials Warn Public of COVID-19 Test Scam

Collier County health officials want residents to be wary of people going door-to-door selling at-home COVID-19 tests.

Public Information Officer Kristine Hollingsworth said the department was notified of the scam by concerned residents.

“This is not something that the Department of Health is doing or health care providers in the community,” Hollingsworth said.

Hollingsworth also said the Collier Health department is working with local law enforcement agencies to alert the community.

“We have every red flag to believe that this is a scam and we don’t want people to give their hard-earned money to people who are scammers,” Hollingsworth said.

People can report those trying to sell at-home COVID-19 tests by notifying the Collier Department of Health, or by calling the Collier County Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency line at (239) 252-9300.

Copyright 2020 WGCU. To see more, visit .