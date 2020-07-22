© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Collier County Health Officials Warn Public of COVID-19 Test Scam

WGCU | By Andrea Perdomo
Published July 22, 2020 at 1:20 PM EDT

Collier County health officials want residents to be wary of people going door-to-door selling at-home COVID-19 tests.

Public Information Officer Kristine Hollingsworth said the department was notified of the scam by concerned residents.

“This is not something that the Department of Health is doing or health care providers in the community,” Hollingsworth said.

Hollingsworth also said the Collier Health department is working with local law enforcement agencies to alert the community.

“We have every red flag to believe that this is a scam and we don’t want people to give their hard-earned money to people who are scammers,” Hollingsworth said.

People can report those trying to sell at-home COVID-19 tests by notifying the Collier Department of Health, or by calling the Collier County Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency line at (239) 252-9300.

Andrea Perdomo
Andrea Perdomo is a reporter for WGCU News. She started her career in public radio as an intern for the Miami-based NPR station, WLRN. Andrea graduated from Florida International University, where she was a contributing writer for the student-run newspaper, The Panther Press, and also a member of the university's Society of Professional Journalists chapter. 
