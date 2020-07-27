© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Local Health Care Professionals Call on Governor Ron DeSantis to Issue Statewide Mandate on Masks

WLRN 91.3 FM | By News Service Florida
Published July 27, 2020 at 5:43 AM EDT
The N95 respirator that is an essential element of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers who are treating COVID-19 patients.
The N95 respirator that is an essential element of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers who are treating COVID-19 patients.

Jackson Health Care System union officials and healthcare professionals will host a press conference today demanding that Governor Ron DeSantis issue a statewide mask mandate.  Doctors and nurses at Jackson Health Care are also launching a public awareness campaign to urge Miami-Dade residents and all Floridians to wear masks.

In a press release, SEIU 1991, the union at Jackson Health Care System said it's critical that the state follow health restrictions including putting in place a face mask requirement to control the crisis.  

SEIU 1991 represents more than 5,000 nurses, doctors and health care professionals at Jackson Health Care System.

Miami-Dade has become the new epicenter of coronavirus with over 100,000 positive cases, and Florida cases are now surpassing New York.

