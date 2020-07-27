‘We Do Not Have A Constitutional Right To Infect Others.' Judge Upholds Palm Beach’s Mask Order

Palm Beach County’s mask rules are constitutional, a judge said Monday in the first ruling in South Florida over COVID-19 controls at the center of the debate over public safety and personal freedom.

“We do not have a constitutional right to infect others,” Circuit Court Judge John Kastrenakes said in his order.

Requiring a mask in some places is within the county’s rights to protect the general public during a deadly pandemic and people those who challenged the mandate failed to show that their constitutional rights were violated, the judge said.

