WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

‘We Do Not Have A Constitutional Right To Infect Others.' Judge Upholds Palm Beach’s Mask Order

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Austen Erblat - Sun Sentinel
Published July 27, 2020 at 2:54 PM EDT
The N95 respirator that is an essential element of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers who are treating COVID-19 patients.
Palm Beach County’s mask rules are constitutional, a judge said Monday in the first ruling in South Florida over COVID-19 controls at the center of the debate over public safety and personal freedom.

“We do not have a constitutional right to infect others,” Circuit Court Judge John Kastrenakes said in his order.

Requiring a mask in some places is within the county’s rights to protect the general public during a deadly pandemic and people those who challenged the mandate failed to show that their constitutional rights were violated, the judge said.

Read more at our news partner the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Austen Erblat - Sun Sentinel
