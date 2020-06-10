3,300 Apply, But Problems Persist With Orange Co. CARES Act Portal

By Danielle Prieur / WMFE 1 hour ago
  • The website was overwhelmed with applications for the second day in a row.
    The website was overwhelmed with applications for the second day in a row.
    ocfl.net

More than 50,000 Orange County residents have logged onto a county portal to apply for a one-time, $1,000 dollar CARES ACT grant.

The website was overwhelmed with applications for the second day in a row. Some individuals and families still got error messages when they tried to upload documents, but the county says it got more than 3,300 completed applications.

The portal is now closed to new applicants. People who already started an application have until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday to complete it and should avoid logging out of the system if possible.

Gwen Cooper is a server at Orlando International Airport who wasn’t able to apply on Monday when the portal shut down six minutes before it was supposed to launch.

Cooper said Tuesday she was able to apply, and her two adult daughters were able to apply as well. 

“You know, my boyfriend’s first response was, ‘This will have us OK until August.’ I definitely feel better about it because it gives me some breathing room. But you know the bar’s pretty low,” she said.

Cooper said she figured out quickly how to get around problems uploading documents by converting all document files into .pdfs. 

“It was super slow and it was frustrating and there were definitely some challenges. Like .pdfs work better than pictures is something that I discovered as I was doing it,” she said.

Cooper says her family has not qualified for state unemployment assistance, and she got her first federal stimulus check a few weeks ago.

Tags: 
Orange County
CARES Act
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

Overwhelmed Orange County CARES Act Portal Closes Minutes Before Scheduled Opening

By Danielle Prieur / WMFE Jun 9, 2020
The county says there was an “overwhelming response” and the web portal hit its 2,000-applicant capacity within minutes.
WMFE

Fewer than 2,000 Orange County residents were able to apply for a one-time grant through the CARES Act Monday morning. 

Federal CARES Act Money Won't Cover Florida's Revenue Shortfalls, Non-Profit Think Tank Warns

By Apr 29, 2020

Non-profit think-tank the Florida Policy Institute, which describes itself as non-partisan, is warning state leadership that money earmarked for Florida through the federal CARES act won’t cover state budgetary shortfalls.

Florida's Rising COVID-19 Numbers: What Do They Mean?

By Jun 9, 2020

Over the last week, Florida has seen rising numbers of new COVID-19 cases. Since last Tuesday, the number of people who tested positive for the coronavirus totaled more than 1,000 each day. Saturday's total of 1,426 positive tests was the most since early April.

A similar rise in new cases is happening in other states, including North Carolina, Texas and California. It's leading to worries that as businesses reopen and stay-at-home orders are lifted, relaxed guidelines could lead to new outbreaks and even a second wave of infections.