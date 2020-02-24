Ben Conarck - Miami Herald
Fewer than 1,800 people are being treated for the disease statewide, compared to the late July height of about 9,500.
Even with relatively scant monitoring for evolved strains of the virus, federal officials say Florida leads the country in known cases with 46.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has commanded more media attention with his “open-everything” policy than on encouraging people to slow the spread of the virus.
When COVID-19 roared back to life across Florida in mid-June after several weeks of relative quiet, Miami-Dade County quickly became a hot spot far...
Slammed with a surge of COVID patients, Miami’s Jackson Health System announced on Tuesday it would be limiting non-emergency surgeries starting next...
After returning to Miami last month from a work trip in China, Osmel Martinez Azcue found himself in a frightening position: he was developing flu-like...