© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

A Miami man who flew to China worried he might have coronavirus. He may owe thousands.

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Ben Conarck
Published February 24, 2020 at 1:50 PM EST
On the left, Osmel Martinez Azcue takes a selfie of himself at Jackson Memorial Hospital while wearing a surgical mask. On the right, a photo of his passport stamped by Chinese authorities from a recent trip.
On the left, Osmel Martinez Azcue takes a selfie of himself at Jackson Memorial Hospital while wearing a surgical mask. On the right, a photo of his passport stamped by Chinese authorities from a recent trip.

After returning to Miami last month from a work trip in China, Osmel Martinez Azcue found himself in a frightening position: he was developing flu-like symptoms, just as coronavirus was ravaging the country he had visited.

Under normal circumstances, Azcue said he would have gone to CVS for over-the-counter medicine and fought the flu on his own, but this time was different. As health officials stressed preparedness and vigilance for the respiratory illness, Azcue felt it was his responsibility to his family and his community to get tested for novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

He went to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he said he was placed in a closed-off room. Nurses in protective white suits sprayed some kind of disinfectant smoke under the door before entering, Azcue said. Then hospital staff members told him he’d need a CT scan to screen for coronavirus, but Azcue said he asked for a flu test first.

Continue reading at the Miami Herald.

Read more here: https://www.miamiherald.com/news/health-care/article240476806.html#storylink=cpy

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit .

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirushospital billMiami
Ben Conarck
Related Content