Miami’s Public Hospital Is Once Again Halting Non-Urgent Surgeries Due To COVID Spike

Slammed with a surge of COVID patients, Miami’s Jackson Health System announced on Tuesday it would be limiting non-emergency surgeries starting next week.

The decision, effective Monday, follows a two-week period in which the number of COVID patients at the public hospital network and in the ICUs has doubled, according to Carlos Migoya, Jackson Health’s CEO. As of Monday, the hospital system had about 265 COVID patients — roughly 80 of them in the ICU.

The rise in patients has also prompted hospital leaders to advertise for 78 additional nurses, Migoya told the Miami-Dade Commission during a meeting on the pandemic Tuesday. He said they’ve already filled about half of those positions.

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.

