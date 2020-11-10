© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Experts Wonder, Warn: Is Florida Test Case For Herd Immunity?

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Mary Ellen Klas
Ben Conarck
Published November 10, 2020 at 8:16 AM EST
Gov. Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis has commanded more media attention with his “open-everything” policy than on encouraging people to slow the spread of the virus.

Can Florida return to life as normal without containing the spread of the novel coronavirus?

The answer from Gov. Ron DeSantis is an emphatic yes. And, whether Floridians know it or not, he is pursuing a policy that will allow the virus to spread freely in the state until most of the population becomes infected — or is vaccinated with a yet-to-be obtained vaccine — while attempting to protect those thought to be most vulnerable.

Two months after a deadly summer surge and months before a realistic goal to begin rolling out a vaccine, the governor issued an order that opened up nearly every part of commerce, ended restrictions on restaurant dining, and barred local governments from enforcing mask mandates and social-distancing rules.

Read more of this article at WLRN news partner the Miami Herald.
