WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

COVID Wards Emptying In Florida. Doctors Say It’s Proof Vaccines Work

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Ben Conarck - Miami Herald
Published June 7, 2021 at 8:16 AM EDT
flu_vaccine_shot_-_indiana_public_media_stock.jpg
Indiana Public Media
/

Fewer than 1,800 people are being treated for the disease statewide, compared to the late July height of about 9,500.

At the height of Florida’s summer COVID-19 surge, there were more than 2,000 people hospitalized with the novel illness in the epicenter of Miami-Dade County.

Now, with 1.2 million people in the county fully vaccinated, that number has dropped to below 300 for the first time since mid-October.

The plummet comes as hospital COVID units are emptying out across the state, where fewer than 1,800 people are being treated for the disease statewide, compared to the late July height of about 9,500.

In South Florida, hospital leaders are attributing the patient plunge to the efficacy of the three federally authorized vaccines.

About 60% of Floridians 25 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. That percentage jumps to 66% for the 35-and-older bracket, and 70% for those 45 and older.

Read more of this story at our news partner, The Miami Herald

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19hospitalsCoronaviruscoronavirus hospitalizations
Ben Conarck - Miami Herald
See stories by Ben Conarck - Miami Herald
