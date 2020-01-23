© 2020 Health News Florida
MAP: Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19

By Malaka Gharib
Published January 23, 2020 at 4:26 PM EST

Updated on March 30 at 1:48 p.m. ET: NPR is no longer updating this post. To view our new map, click here .

Since the coronavirus was first reported in Wuhan, China, in December, the infectious respiratory disease has spread rapidly within the country and to neighboring countries and beyond.

There are now more than 528,800 cases worldwide as of March 27. The U.S. has over 83,836 confirmed cases.

Loading...

Don't see the graphic above? Click here.

Such cases are typically in an individual who had recently been in Wuhan, where the virus was first identified. The virus is marked by symptoms such as fever and pneumonia.

Loading...

Don't see the graphic above? Click here.

Wuhan, a city in central China, is home to 11 million people and is a major rail and road hub. Its international airport has direct flights to airports in many countries, including John F. Kennedy in New York and the San Francisco airport. Wuhan also has the country's largest inland port on the Yangtze River.

Corrected: March 13, 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT
In an update of this post on March 12, the total number of world cases was incorrectly tabulated at 200,000-plus. The number has been corrected in the post.
Malaka Gharib
Malaka Gharib is the deputy editor and digital strategist on NPR's global health and development team. She covers topics such as the refugee crisis, gender equality and women's health. Her work as part of NPR's reporting teams has been recognized with two Gracie Awards: in 2019 for How To Raise A Human, a series on global parenting, and in 2015 for #15Girls, a series that profiled teen girls around the world.
