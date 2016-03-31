Health Bills, Tax Cuts, 'Legacy Florida' Go To Scott

Scott received a handful of health-care bills, including a measure (HB 221) that addresses a controversial health-insurance issue known as "balance billing."

Also, he received a bill (HB 423) that would expand the drug-prescribing powers of advanced registered nurse practitioners and physician assistants.

Another bill (HB 1175) seeks to provide greater transparency to patients about health-care prices and quality.

The Legislature's tax-cut package, which is much lighter than Gov. Rick Scott requested, has also been sent to his desk.

The package (HB 7099) was one of 24 bills sent to Scott on Wednesday by legislative leaders. The $129.1 million package includes making permanent a sales-tax exemption on manufacturing equipment, reducing an aviation fuel tax and offering a three-day tax "holiday" for back-to-school shoppers.

Scott had sought $1 billion in tax cuts. Also among the latest bills sent to the governor was a measure (HB 989) called "Legacy Florida," which would set aside at least $200 million a year for the Everglades, $50 million annually for the state's natural springs and $5 million a year for Lake Apopka.