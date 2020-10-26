health-care cost transparency

-
Scott received a handful of health-care bills, including a measure (HB 221) that addresses a controversial health-insurance issue known as "balance…
The Florida Senate passed a bill on Thursday that would give residents more transparency on the costs of health care.The bill (HB 1175), which passed…
After the issues sailed through committees, the House is poised to pass a series of bills dealing with health-care regulations.The House took up the bills…
With Republican leaders pushing for major changes in the health-care system, the House will take up a series of high-profile health issues during a floor…
A House panel Monday approved a pair of bills aimed at increasing the use of "telehealth" to remotely provide medical services and at offering greater…