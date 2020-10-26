-
Gov. Rick Scott on Thursday signed a series of health-care bills, including a measure that supporters say will help shield patients from getting hit with…
Scott received a handful of health-care bills, including a measure (HB 221) that addresses a controversial health-insurance issue known as "balance…
Florida has joined a multi-state nursing compact making it easier for nurses from other states to practice here. And some highly trained nurses and...
Florida lawmakers Friday approved measures that would expand the drug-prescribing powers of advanced registered nurse practitioners and address a…
With Republican leaders pushing for major changes in the health-care system, the House will take up a series of high-profile health issues during a floor…
Some Florida lawmakers say the state’s pill mill crackdown has gone too far. Florida used to be known as a pill mill capital but the state cracked down...
A Senate Republican on Tuesday proposed a wide-ranging health bill that includes allowing advanced-registered nurse practitioners to prescribe controlled…