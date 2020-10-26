-
The Senate on Tuesday took up three House health care priorities, teeing them up for votes and potentially clearing the way for public budget negotiations…
The Florida Senate is moving closer to the House when it comes to letting nurse practitioners work independently of doctors. The Senate’s Appropriations...
House Speaker Jose Oliva, who last year shepherded several contentious health-care measures through the Legislature, lashed out Tuesday at the health-care…
Twenty-two states, Washington D.C. and two U.S. territories allow advanced registered nurse practitioners to work independently of physicians.
In a final flurry of activity from the legislative session, Gov. Rick Scott this week will take action on heavily debated health, education and tax…
Scott received a handful of health-care bills, including a measure (HB 221) that addresses a controversial health-insurance issue known as "balance…
Florida lawmakers Friday approved measures that would expand the drug-prescribing powers of advanced registered nurse practitioners and address a…
After the issues sailed through committees, the House is poised to pass a series of bills dealing with health-care regulations.The House took up the bills…
Health care providers around Florida are continuing a push for laws that would expand the roles of nurse practitioners and physicians assistants.Florida…
A Senate Republican on Tuesday proposed a wide-ranging health bill that includes allowing advanced-registered nurse practitioners to prescribe controlled…